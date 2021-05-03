Ryan Reynolds jokes about the sequel

Fans of Ryan reynolds They look perfect for bringing Johnny Cage to life in a ‘Mortal Kombat’ sequel, and the actor has responded. Ryan Reynolds: His best and worst films.

Ryan reynolds He is a Hollywood star, but he is also a true ‘troll’ (of the good ones). His social networks are his playground and he shares them with his fans, who have now launched a proposal: What if they signed him for the sequel to ‘Mortal Kombat’? Specifically, they see a lot of face of the character of Johnny Cage, who has not appeared in the film recently released in theaters. Would it fit the role? Whether or not there is a chance that this will happen in the not too distant future, The ‘Deadpool’ actor couldn’t resist joking about it, and he has done it with a custom gif. Literally.

“What do I do with the casting rumors and annoying competitors because @usnews just named @Mintmobile the best mobile phone plan of 2021? Kill them !!” He wrote on Twitter, referring not only to what those rumors have no foundation (No, Reynolds is not going to play Johnny Cage and there is not even news of a supposed ‘Mortal Kombat 2’), but also, incidentally, to the telephone company that has been mounted. What an entrepreneur he is.

Jokes aside, it wouldn’t cost us to see Ryan Reynolds adapting one of the main roles of ‘Mortal Kombat’. In the end, has the fighting skills more than trained after films like ‘Blade: Trinity’ and of course with his Marvel character, who will now officially become part of the UCM. Even so, at the moment these are only fan wishes and baseless rumors. Now, you know that in Hollywood you never have to say never.

