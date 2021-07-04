Ryan Reynolds has everything to be the best actor there is

It’s difficult to determine who is the best actor, but Ryan Reynolds always receives the highest praise from his co-stars.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is raving about Ryan reynolds, especially since both have worked together with Gal gadot on Red Notice. The movie of Netflix which has the honor of being the most expensive on the platform.

Since then, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson he considers his co-star to be the best actor there is, as he has a perfect command of humor, action and drama. This has great merit since Johnson has worked in more than 40 films with a large number of actors such as Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Mackie and a long etc …

But this also shows that both actors enjoyed a lot on the set of filming of Red Notice. Which is very positive, since if they have transferred that chemistry to the screen, surely all the spectators will also have fun watching the adventures of Dwayne johnson Y Ryan reynolds.

They will work together again.

There is still no new project where they are involved Dwayne johnson Y Ryan Reynolds, but they are looking for another movie to match. Who knows if News Network has the expected success, they may do the second part.

Although their agendas are very full, since if they have something in common, it is that they are tireless workers and all the time they are accepting different projects. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that we will see them together in a superhero movie, as Ryan reynolds will play Deadpool at Marvel Studios, while Dwayne johnson will be Balck adam at DC Comics. Therefore, the only way for them to coincide would be if he reprized his role as Green Lantern, something that doesn’t seem to fit into their plans.

