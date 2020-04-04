Ryan Reynolds

Photo:

Steven Ferdman / .

Boredom during the period of isolation has inspired endless ‘challenge’ or challenges on social media which celebrities have eagerly signed up for.

The actor Tom holland has done one of the most impressive this week by getting put on a shirt while doing the handstand after I nominated him Oliver Gardner, another of the young interpreters who, like him, has also given life to Billy Elliot in the production of that musical.

whoever invented this “handstand tshirt challenge” and got Tom Holland to flex shirtless on insta stories… thank u very much

pic.twitter.com/RlHu79aBx9

– Jo Bradley (@JoLucyBradley) April 2, 2020

Needless to say, the protagonist of ‘Spider-man’ managed to complete the test, showing off their abdominal passage, and when finished he mentioned three of his fellow professionals that you would like them to try to do the same: Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Harrison Osterfield.

So far, the only one who has accepted his challenge has been the first of the three, and has overcome it without major problem; Ryan, however, has made it clear that he is not for games.

The actor of ‘Deadpool’ has shared in the Stories of his Instagram the videos of Tom struggling to get his arms into the sleeves of his shirt and has included an extra one that consists simply of a close-up of his putting face of circumstances for a few seconds before uttering a resounding “no”.

Ryan made it clear this week in an interview to the late-night show on Stephen Colbert what you are not trying to be productive during quarantine and instead, He is dedicated to drinking in his spare time he has left after playing with his two daughters.

.