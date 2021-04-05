Ryan Reynolds doesn’t want to work with Scarlett Johansson at Marvel

Share

Actor Ryan Reynolds continues to prepare the Deadpool 3 movie for Marvel Studios. But he is clear that he does not want Scarlett Johansson to be involved in the project.

Ryan reynolds has shown that he knows how to handle Deadpool, since his two solo installments with which he had creative control have been a critical and public success. That is why he wants to continue contributing his opinion and experience in Deadpool 3, although now the movie is of Marvel studios and Disney. One of their demands is that the project is not Scarlett Johansson and now we explain the reasons.

Pretend that Deadpool 3 is a real madness and that Wade wilson interpreted by Ryan reynolds come across many characters from Marvel studios. But there is one that is banned and it is about Black widow from Scarlett Johansson. The reason is that both actors were briefly married from 2008 to 2011.

Many might think that there may be some resentment or discomfort working together, but it seems that Ryan reynolds He doesn’t want the fans to get caught up in that past relationship and get distracted from the movie’s true motive, which will be the adventures and follies of Deadpool.

It seems quite simple that they do not meet.

Remember that the character of Black widow died in Avengers: Endgame (2019) and although he will now star in his own solo film, this story will be set in the past. More specifically between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Therefore, if they introduce Deadpool It will be after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which means that the chances of them coming together are pretty slim. Even in a future Avengers movie where he might appear Ryan reynolds, it wouldn’t make much sense for him to be Scarlett Johansson.

