Ryan Reynolds ‘crazy new plan for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool

We know that soon Ryan Reynolds will reprise the role of Deadpool, but this time it will be within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Like all Marvel characters, Deadpool He has had very wild adventures in the comics, some so intense that it is very difficult for them to get them to the movies. But it seems that Ryan reynolds He likes challenges and enjoys breaking the schemes Marvel studios Y Disney.

In the two previous films of DeadpoolWe have seen very good moments, although he has not been caught up in anything too implausible. He may be somewhat more violent or foul-mouthed by the standards of the superhero genre, but still his adventures are easy for viewers to take on.

But now Ghost Rider has sprung into action.

Marvel studios wants to introduce Ghost rider in his Cinematic Universe and Ryan reynolds believes that the best thing is to unite the two characters. So the new ghost rider would be Deadpool. A turn of events that would impact a lot.

There is a precedent, since we have seen Deadpool What Ghost rider in mobile game Marvel Puzzle Quest, but what is more common is that they face each other and the result is usually quite even. Also if you think about it, it would take a lot of narrative work to make it happen in Marvel studios. Since for now, fans just want to see the “loudmouth mercenary” played by Ryan reynolds together with characters like Spider-man, Daredevil or the Avengers.

So let’s hope they reconsider this idea and introduce the two characters separately. But who knows if within a few years and after several interventions, it may acquire the title of “spirit of revenge”, it is not a bad idea either.

While they decide to confirm the new movie of Deadpool with Ryan reynolds as protagonist, we can see all the deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.