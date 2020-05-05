Ryan Reynolds adrift on the future of Deadpool 3 Disney cancels it?

Ryan Reynolds has finally broken the silence about the plans – or lack of – of Disney for the production of Deadpool 3, originally produced by Fox Studios, now belonging to the animation studio.

Disney acquires the rights to Deadpool

As part of promoting his latest movie, Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds has been questioned by various media about the future of the franchise of Deadpoolsince its irrelevant and risque style might not be compatible with Disney.

“It’s just that everything is so new being at Marvel right now […] You know, I’m trying to figure out how things work as much as I can from where I’m sitting. ”

Ryan Reynolds added that he is a big Marvel admirer, and contrary to what one would expect, he considers that the fact that Disney bought Foz as a good thing, although he still does not have details of his future in the studio, he is sure that Deadpool 3 will be produced.

“When we do ‘Deadpool 3’, I will probably have a better perspective […] I hope Deadpool can play in that sandbox, I think it’s just a win for everyone involved. ”

Disney Cancels Deadpool?

Despite the fact that Ryan Reynolds does not have many details of the future of Deadpool now that Disney has bought Fox Studios, Alan Horn, president of the animation giant assured that they would not abandon the project.

“There will be more Deadpool in the coming years,” said the Disney executive, while Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Studios denied that the third film is more family-oriented and would retain its R rating.

It may interest you: Taika Waititi could direct Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds

In addition, both Disney producers claimed that Deadpool would not exist without Ryan Reynolds, so the actor would retain the role in the expected third installment of the franchise.

At the moment, Disney has not announced the start of production for Deadpool 3 or directorial candidates, writers, as well as the possible return of the original cast.

.