The expectation for this week is set on the PlayStation side since next June 4 Sony will present the first PlayStation 5 games, among which an interesting offer of exclusive franchises and third-party deliveries are expected to nourish the initial console library . Ultimately, the revelation will take place on a date close to what E3 2020 was going to be and although PlayStation had no plans for that event, Jim Ryan assured that the experience will be similar for fans.

PlayStation 5 will present its games as if it were E3

During some of his interviews published last week (via Push Square), Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Enertainment, spoke about the presentation of the PS5 games that will take place on June 4 and noted that the goal is to more ambitious because they want it to be an event that is at the level of what they did at E3. In that regard, Ryan noted, “You would normally be in Los Angeles in an auditorium with 2,000 other people. You could cut adrenaline and testosterone with a knife. We have to find a way to do that and give the community a little shock. When You see the event next week, you will realize that we made it. “

Ryan’s goal is to win over millions of players for PS5

Also, Ryan stressed that PlayStation has prepared a high quality event because they are aware that they will be presented to an audience of millions of players worldwide and more when it comes to revealing games for their new console: “that is the challenge that I have asked the teams to try to get that community, 100 million people and all those who do not have a PlayStation. We want to reach them and we want them to be as excited as if they were in the E3 auditorium, or as if they were watching the stream. “

Remember that in this link you will find all the information related to PlayStation 5, a console that despite not being revealed yet, already has praise from the developer community thanks to its architecture.

