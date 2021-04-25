Ryan O’Neal, his career and best films in pictures

Ryan O’Neal it is part of the life of everyone who has grown up in the 70s. The immortal ‘Love story‘(Arthur Hiller, 1970) not only marked a generation, but has become a generational treasure over the years that, little by little, manages to sneak into the lives of everyone who ends up giving it a chance.

But the story of O’Neal began thirty years earlier in Los Angeles, California, on April 20, 1941. Son of the screenwriter Charles O’Neal and the actress Patricia callaghan, the young O’Neal felt an acting vocation since childhood, something that made him leave, among other things, a promising career as a boxer.

At the age of twenty, and after participating with episodic characters in different television series, he managed to gain a more leading role in ‘Empire‘(Kathleen Hite, 1962), which allowed her to access the role of Rodney Harrington in the successful ‘Devil’s Cauldron (Peyton Place)‘(Paul Monash, Irna Phillips, 1964-1969), success of the ABC that would make him a national star.

It was then that Arthur Hiller knocked on his door and, next to Ali macgraw, starred in ‘Love story‘(1970), the production of Paramount Pictures about the sold novel by Erich Segal which became a cinematic event and made O’Neal a moment from the early ’70s in America.

It was also his only Oscar nomination which, by the way, took away his superb George C. Scott from ‘Patton‘(Franklin J. Schaffner, 1970), but the decade was filled with interesting projects and we got to see the performer in’Two men against the West‘(Blake Edwards, 1971),’What’s wrong with me, doctor?‘(Peter Bogdanovich, 1972) or’Paper moon‘(Peter Bogdanovich, 1973), in which he worked with his daughter, Tatum o’neal, who would become the youngest actress to receive an Oscar for best supporting actress.

They were moments of glory, he became one of the most profitable actors of the moment, he starred in the essential ‘Barry lyndon‘(Stanley Kubrick, 1975), was part of the vast cast of’A distant bridge‘(Richard Attenborough, 1977) and was instrumental in the success of’Driver‘(1978), from a promising Walter Hill.

However, in the 1980s his star began to shine less brightly. ‘Oliver’s story‘(John Korty, 1978), the sequel that no one had asked for’Love story‘did not work and, after it, came a collection of hard-to-rescue titles.

A tumultuous love life turned the movie star into a media celebrity. Different family problems and the fight against leukemia marked the 2000s for the actor who, luckily, could find his place in the industry again. His participation in the series’Bones‘and in’ Knight of Cups’ (2015), by Terrence malick, it could bring about the return of a mature O’Neal.