For the second time, the driver has forced Nascar to improve the safety of its cars

Today Ryan Newman returns to the slopes. The American pilot recovers the steering wheel of his car after his spectacular and serious accident in the Daytona 500, from which he miraculously left unscathed, so that a few days later he was back home after remaining under observation due to a blow to the head . The pilot received a final discharge last week from Nascar doctors.

The Nascar, as always after an accident of this type – in which the worst was feared – has reacted by increasing the safety measures of its cars. It is a detail, but that can be important in a category where the speeds in the ovals are very high. The cars are heavy, the blows are common and also push another participant, either to gain speed if he is a partner or to push him away and overcome him if he is a rival, they are part of the game.

A new bar will be added in the security cage and an anti-intrusion panel in the passenger area, as well as impact absorbent material. And there are also other detail changes, such as the throttle size, the oil recovery system, the elimination of air inlets with aeorodynamic function, etc.

It is curious that it is the second change in safety caused by an accident by Ryan Newman. In 2019, the so-called ‘Newman’s bar’ or ‘Newman’s Bar’ was introduced, an additional reinforcing bar at the top of the windshield, at the height of the exhaust ‘hatch’ – located on the roof to be able to rescue through from it to a pilot, to avoid the collapse of the area. Ryan asked for it after his Talladega accident when another car landed on his roof.

Who will not return to the tracks is Kyle Larson, who has been suspended by the Nascar and fired from his team due to a “racist insult” while playing a virtual race.

