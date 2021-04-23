Ryan Murphy’s Halston Series Looks Wildly Glamorous

Famed fashion designer Halston is getting the Ryan murphy treatment.

The acclaimed TV writer and producer’s latest Netflix series, aptly named Halston, will be hitting the streaming service on Friday, May 14. And, thankfully, Netflix has released first look images for Halston, giving us a sneak peek at Ewan McGregor as the holder star.

It’s safe to say the new images transport us back to the 1970s. Not only is McGregor’s Halston seen partying at Studio 54, but he’s also wearing fashion fit for a discotheque and rubbing elbows with Liza Minnelli (played by Krysta rodriguez).

For those unfamiliar with the life of Halston, Netflix shared that the new series “follows the legendary fashion designer (McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ’80’s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself. “