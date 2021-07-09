Ryan Murphy to premiere American Horror Stories on July 15 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Ryan Murphy will premiere on July 15 American Horror Stories, a series derived from the successful American Horror Story composed of independent chapters and an extensive cast in which the Hispanic Danny Trejo stands out in the role of Santa Claus.

The Mexican-American will share the screen with Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Ashley Martin Carter and Paris Jackson, among others.

“And this is not even the half,” said Murphy on his social networks, where he confirmed that the US chain FX will be responsible for the format.

Murphy is one of the creators of television formats most demanded by streaming platforms thanks to titles such as Glee or The Politician, which earned him a contract with Netflix under which Hollywood, Ratched and The Prom have already premiered.

Source: However