Marvel Studios artist Ryan Meinerding has shared through his Instagram account some of the designs he made for the Iron man trilogy on the occasion of its 12th Anniversary

Yesterday was the 12th anniversary of the premiere of the first Iron Man movie that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for this reason the studio’s concept artist, Ryan Meinerding, wanted to pay tribute during the last week, sharing some of the designs he has made in the three solo movies of Avenger, as well as two impressive illustrations, one recalling the first movie and the other one that reviews all the appearances of the iron man at UCM.

Regarding the designs we can see some concepts from the first armor, as well as some of the discarded designs from the first movie, which showed an alternative way of donning the armor Tony Stark, from Iron Man 2, shows us some ideas discarded from the suitcase armor, the drones Ivan Vanko designed for Justin Hammer or one of the throttle scenes. We can also see Iron Man 3, a design of the Iron Patriot that he developed with the artist Phil Saunders.

You can see the designs below along with some of the observations that the artist has made of some of his works.

MARK I helmet

MARK I design for the first film

Design for the first movie

Unused design of how Tony Stark put on the armor in the first movie.

Iron man 2! Ivan Vanko in his workshop. Ryan worked in Tony’s shop from the first Iron Man. “It was fun working with Jon and Mike Riva to figure out how to contrast the two.”

Suitcase armor design not finally used in Iron Man 2

Iron Man 2’s unused drone design. Ryan tested shapes that were a bit more robotic and reveals that he always liked the salute pose.

Unused design for the particle accelerator in Iron Man 2. This was a more complicated version of the mechanism.

Whiplash final design

Whiplash final design

Ryan collaborated on the design of War Machine for Iron Man 3 with Phil Saunders, in which they worked with artist Josh Herman to make the model. This is a model that he took and recoloured to discover the breakdown of the Iron Patriot color.

War Machine unused design for 3rd installment

Since I can remember, I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, because of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I was fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in she and the whole world created by George Lucas, the scene of the corellia ship chased by an imperial cruiser advancing to fill the screen was shocking. The music of John Williams was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my sticker collections and the dolls of the saga. Another great influence has been the comics, specifically the editions of Vertice from Spiderman, Patrol X, The Avengers, The Fantastic 4, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza School of Arts.