Ryan, knee operated

The countdown begins for you Mathew

Ryan take revenge for the curse that has accompanied him in his first adventures as goalkeeper of the Real. The new goalkeeper Txuri Urdin has undergone an arthroscopy of his right knee this Monday morning and the club reports that the intervention has been carried out successfully, without notable incidents, according to the official medical report. The specialist in the field, Mikel

Sanchez, has been in charge of performing a cleaning in the joint and an extraction of a small free fragment of cartilage. In the absence of complications, Ryan will be discharged tomorrow Tuesday. Until then, he will remain in Gasteiz. The estimated recovery time ranges between four and six weeks, so the Australian causes a loss for sure for the first days of the League.