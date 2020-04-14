What does a tennis player like Ryan Harrison out of the top 450 in the ranking? Difficult to understand considering his talent. Before an unknown of this caliber, it is normal to get to investigate his last tournaments, watch some of his games or investigate his injury history. That if you have a minimum of interest; If you don’t have it, the easiest card to play is to go to their social networks and start shooting without thinking. The famous internet trolls, always with the ax prepared to the minimum stumble of their favorite athlete. Well, the favorite thing we will leave in doubt. In a talk collected by the portal Baseline, the American explains how he learned to manage these battles that affect more and more players.

“Really, I’m trying not to pay attention to them, to be honest,” says the one from Louisiana, one of the most club hitters due to his recent poor results. “When those types of messages appear, committing to respond to them promotes the idea that they think it is really affecting you. My biggest reason for not deleting them instantly, reviewing them from time to time or, simply blocking them, is that I don’t really get involved, so I don’t entertain them, “stresses the 27-year-old tennis player, who is also used to dealing with their lack of regularity inside the track.

But this problem is not just a matter for Harrison, far from it. Rare is the tennis player who, after a defeat, on his crestfallen return to the dressing room, cursing the result and hurt by it, has not found the odd mess on his Twitter reminding him of how bad he is and how happy they would all be if he removed at once. This is how these messages are, raw and direct. Sure, the normal thing for something like this is to report, but Ryan prefers not to. “Many people struggle with this on a daily basis and I can come to understand them, tennis is an individual sport and it is complicated when you don’t have a large team behind you to trust to protect you and talk to you about these things. Obviously, when you Google your name and see those negative thoughts or other insults you get to a point where you prefer not to know anything about yourself“He confesses sadly.

In the case of Harrison, a guy who was 15 years old already a professional, it was normal to think that at 27 he was located in another place than the current one. At least, that he did not have 451 players above him in the ranking. That frustration has been with him since he was little, perhaps that’s why he responds more maturely to haters. “When I hit the top 10 juniors as a teenager, a lot of positive things were said about me. At that moment you get excited when you read that everything is good. Later, when I was 21 years old, I had a very sharp drop in the ranking that opened my eyes for various reasons. For the first time I saw the people who were really next to me, others ended up disappearing. That period of my life was difficult, I had to find out how I was going to guide my career in the right direction, where the later stages could be more successful than the first ones, ”recalls the former world number 40.

Those experiences are what have been tanning him along the way. It is true that in sports things are not going well, but Ryan does not give up and, most importantly, he does not waste a second is feeding the trolls that day after day continue to attack him. “Here you see the two sides of the coin, on the one hand the real fans and on the other the people who don’t love you. What is really important is knowing how to appreciate your people, the one that supports you and admires you. I try to do my best to be a good example, also when dealing with this type of violent reactions sent by people who, for whatever reason, have a hateful mentality. ”

