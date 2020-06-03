By Sebastian Quiroz

06/02/2020 10:56 am

After the success of the MCU, several studios attempted to create their own cinematic universe with the idea of ​​capitalizing on the popularity of this concept. The DCEU is probably the best known case, but we must not forget the failure that was Universal’s Dark Universe. Although the studio abandoned the idea of ​​creating interconnected movies, some of these projects still stand, such as a new werewolf movie starring Ryan Gosling.

According to Variety, a Wolfman reboot is already in pre-production, with Ryan Gosling as the lead.. However, not much else is known about this project. As for the directors, Cory Finley, who recently won positive reviews for Bad Education, is the top candidate for this position, but at the moment there is nothing confirmed.

The site mentions that this new version of Wolfman will be developed in today’s era, and is inspired by Nightcrawler but with a touch of science fiction. Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, best known for their work on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, have written the script, the idea for which was originally proposed for Gosling.

At the moment more details about this production are unknown. Similarly, currently Ryan Gosling is working on the adaptation of the following work by the author of The Martian., which will be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, so Wolfman’s recording could start until 2021.

Via: Variety

