As Deadline reports, MGM is in negotiations to acquire the film adaptation of the new novel by ‘The Martian’ author Andy Weir, ‘Hail Mary’. Once the deal that appears to reach seven figures is finalized, actor Ryan Gosling (‘The City of the Stars – La La Land’) will star in and produce the science fiction film alongside Ken Kao.

The novel, to be published next spring by Random House, is described as the lonely story of an astronaut on a spaceship tasked with saving the planet. Obviously, Gosling will be present to play the main character in the movie.

Recall that Gosling’s recent credits include ‘Blade Runner 2049’ (2017) and ‘First Man – The First Man’ (2018), both sci-fi movies. The second also tells the story of the NASA mission that made Neil Armstrong the first man to set foot on the moon.