Ryan Gosling on the set of “The Gray Man” in Prague

It is the most expensive movie Netflix has produced. He is accompanied by Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page.

Netflix bets on everything and more. With the arrival of HBO Max in Latin America, streaming platforms begin to download their weapons to position themselves as the best option.

This is how the stakes grow and Netflix, who at the moment leads the market, wants to stay in command.

As it has done with other directors such as Steven Spielberg, the platform reached an agreement with the Russo brothers to generate exclusive content for their gallery.

This duo is recognized for directing the latest Avengers movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU): Infinity War and Endgame, the second highest grossing film in the history of cinema.

His first film was released in May of this year, it is “Rescue Mission”, starring Chris Hemsworth. Now, his second job includes Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page.

Don’t Miss: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Romantic Vacation in Tuscany

Thus, the Russo brothers work on “The Gray Man”, the new Netflix blockbuster that awaits its release date for next year.

In recent days, the news of the filming is becoming more and more present. Ryan Gosling has been captured more than once on the film set in Prague.

In these last images you can see a bit of the action that the film will present, showing Gosling in a fight with police officers, with marks on his face and a rough appearance.

It is an action thriller based on the 2009 novel of the same name that revolves around a CIA agent who is forced to become a murderer to save the lives of his daughters, of whom he does not know of his existence.

The film is considered the most expensive of Netflix, with a budget that exceeds 200 million dollars.

Continue reading: Glamor and something else: Ester Exposito’s looks for the 74th Cannes Film Festival