After the success of Leigh Whannell’s ‘The Invisible Man’, via Variety they report that Universal is looking for a way to develop a reboot of its iconic franchise. ‘Wolfman’ (The werewolf). For this he would have contacted Ryan Gosling (‘The city of the stars – La La Land’), who would play the main role.

The media reports that the studio executives have already met with several directors and will soon announce their final decision. The list of candidates seems to be led by Cory Finley, director of films like ‘Thoroughbred’ (2017) or more recently ‘The Scam’ (2019).

Initially, Gosling himself intended to direct the film in what was to be his second project as a director after his 2014 debut with ‘Lost River’, but after several conversations with the studio, both parties agreed that it was best that the Oscar nominee will remain solely as an actor.

Based on a script by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebeca Angelo (known for their work on the Netflix series ‘Orange is the New Black’), the details of the plot are currently unknown, although it is indicated that the events will take place. currently and that the film will have a similar tone to ‘Nightcrawler’, a film starring Jake Gyllenhaal in 2014.

While Universal initially planned to create a shared Cinematic Universe with its vast catalog of monsters, the studio backed off after the financial failure of ‘The Mummy’ and gave way to projects driven by filmmakers and based on their monster legacy. In this way, Universal opened the doors for filmmakers to create their own stories.

This growing list of Universal monsters include Paul Feig’s ‘Dark Army’; ‘Renfield’, story directed by Dexter Fletcher centered on the character taken from the novel ‘Dracula’ by Bram Stoker; ‘Invisible Woman’, under the direction of Elizabeth Banks; or ‘The Bride of Frankenstein’, produced by Amy Pascal.

Finally, comment that in 2016 Universal flirted with Dwayne Johnson to play The Werewolf, but the project did not materialize.