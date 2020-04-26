Ryan Gosling could be Hercules in Disney’s new live action | Instagram

The famous Canadian actor and director Ryan Gosling is in the crosshairs and is a favorite for interpret the mythological hero in the movie Hercules in your next adaptation live action from Disney.

Ryan Gosling has established himself as one of the most loved actors in Hollywood And it could also be one of the favorites that join Disney.

One of the actors they prefer the most is Ryan Gosling, but there are also strong rumors that Alexander Skarsgard is one of the candidates.

It may interest you: Disney will launch a special digital platform for children

It is worth mentioning that Alexander Skarsgard in 2016 I play Tarzan, something that gives an extra point in jobs for the little ones, but also Gosling is one of the strongest candidates.

This would be an animated movie more than joins the list from Disney’s live action, as well Bambi, Cruella de Vil, Peter Pan & Wendy, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin 2 and Robin Hood are yet to come.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It must be recognized that Ryan not characterized for having a excessive muscle massBut it is nothing that can be achieved in a few months with a hard conditioning regimen.

The Canadian actor was start in the entertainment world like child star from Disney Channel on 1993.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

This would not be the first time that Ryan Gosling plays Hercules as he had a starring role in Young Hercules, television series released in 1998 of which Gosling is quite proud.

The movies live-action of the company have acquired a lot of popularity in recent years thanks to the huge profits that have been made to the studio.

You can also read: Disney prepares remake of Robin Hood in live action

Another of the incredible surprises but they are still nothing more than rumors is that singer and actress Ariana Grande has been mentioned as the future Megara thanks to his prominent voice and British actor Idris Elba as Hades.

.