The 40-year-old actor is in Prague, filming scenes for his next movie, ‘The Gray Man’.

On this occasion, the cast was filming a violent shooting, and a bloodied Ryan Gosling is seen fighting for his life.

Between takes, Ryan Gosling and the production team took a fun break and entertained themselves by performing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, demonstrating the great chemistry in their working group.

The film’s budget is $ 200 million, making it the most expensive Netflix original movie to date.