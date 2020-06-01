92% critical acceptance in & nbsp;Rotten Tomatoes-, & nbsp;Universal pictures& nbsp; goes ahead with his one-to-one plan to resurrect his classic monsters. And the next one is nothing less than the iconic & nbsp;Werewolf. “data-reactid =” 12 “> After the unexpected success of The invisible man (2020), the latest version of the H. G. Wells classic he starred in Elizabeth Moss (The Maid’s Tale) –nothing less than 110.3 million euros ($ 122.9 million) raised worldwide and 92% critical acceptance on Rotten Tomatoes–, Universal pictures he goes ahead with his one-to-one plan to resurrect his classic monsters. And the next one is nothing less than the iconic Werewolf.

Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049) signs on to play the next incarnation of the Werewolf. (Images: Warner Bros. / Universal Pictures)

Variety& nbsp;We have learned that & nbsp;Ryan Gosling & nbsp;(La La Land) will lead the cast of this new version of the classic, which will be set today – in line with the strategy adopted by Universal to promote the updating of its & nbsp;Ocuro Universe, and in contrast to the failed & nbsp;The werewolf& nbsp; 2010, starring & nbsp;Benicio, the bull. “data-reactid =” 27 “> Well, thanks to Variety we have learned that Ryan Gosling (La La Land) will lead the cast of this new version of the classic, which will be set today – in line with the strategy adopted by Universal to promote the updating of the franchises of its Ocuro Universe, and in contrast to the failed The werewolf 2010, which starred Benicio, the bull.