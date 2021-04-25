Ryan Giggs is accused of physically assaulting two women



Giggs had been arrested in November 2020 for domestic assaults.

Photo: Naomi Baker / Getty Images

The panorama of the selection of Wales and Ryan Giggs they are not encouraging at all. The legendary Manchester United footballer is immersed in a controversy that is related to the physical abuse of women. According to reports from the BBC, The former soccer player was accused of assaulting two women in November. One of the victims was his ex-partner Kate Greville.

The former midfielder had also been accused of maintaining a controlling behavior and has been released on bail. Nevertheless, Giggs to testify to Manchester Magistrates Court, next April 28.

Giggs is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on 28 April 👇 – Goal News (@GoalNews) April 23, 2021

The former Red Devils footballer would have caused physical damage to two women ages 36 and 20. Members of the British authorities went to a small town in the north of the United Kingdom, where they allegedly Giggs would have committed the assaults. Police personnel approached the site after receiving reports of possible disturbances in the area. “A woman in her 30s suffered minor injuries, but did not require any treatment. A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault“Said a Manchester police spokesman in relation to this alternate.

Wales football manager Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting two women https://t.co/wak9hyUIUf – BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 23, 2021

In this sense and for obvious reasons, the Welshman has been dismissed from the national team of his native country. Ryan made a statement that was released through Twitter, in which he expresses his impressions of the departure of the Wales team and hopes to remedy the damage that this has caused to his image. “I fully respect due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations.. I hope to clear my name. I would like to wish Robert Page, the coaching staff, the players and the fans everything success at this summer’s Eurocup“.

On the other hand, Robert Page he had taken over the reins of the national team while Giggs grappled with all the legal problems. However, this afternoon it became known that Page will be the official coach of the ‘Dragons’, for the next European Championship.