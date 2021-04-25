Ryan García, with medical problems, will not fight Javier Fortuna

In a totally unexpected way, Ryan Garcia himself has announced that he will not fight in his planned match against Javier Fortuna.

The young Californian has cited reasons for “Managing one’s own health and well-being, which means that I have to take time out of the ring to come back with a better version of myself”. Sources close to García and Golden Boy Promotions, the company to which he is linked, point to mental health reasons, and it is that the fighter himself had written weeks ago on his social networks that “I struggle with anxiety and depression on a daily basis, but I’m fine and moving on”. It seems that, for the moment, it will take a while to do it.

Javier Fortuna, for his part, reacted in the best possible way to the situation, wishing “A quick recovery for Garcia, because there are more important things than fighting, and we can relocate the fight when it can be 100%”. Sampson Lewkowicz, promoter of the Drone, expressed himself in the same terms: “In the end, what really matters is health, praising the courage of the American fighter to admit his need to focus on life away from the ring”.

Fortune’s tremendous bad luck, who has lost no less than four fights in recent times. Against Devin Haney, due to a shoulder injury, against Jorge Linares and Luke Campbell, both due to the covid pandemic, and now against Ryan García.

Óscar de la Hoya, president of Golden Boy Promotions, also showed all his empathy towards his pupil: “The health of our fighters is the most important thing to Golden Boy, and we wish him the best from our hearts during this time”. Of course, from ESPABOX we join in the wishes of a speedy recovery for the promising and charismatic Ryan García.