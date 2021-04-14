Ryan García will face Javier Fortuna on July 9

Ryan Garcia by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Finally, as requested by the WBC, American Ryan Garcia will face the Dominican Republic-born Javier Fortuna, in what will be the defense of the interim WBC lightweight title.

On Tuesday afternoon, promoter Golden Boy Promotions made the date official. In turn, the fight will also be eliminatory, where the winner will face Devin Haney, the regular champion of the organization in the category.

Haney He did not hesitate to comment through his social networks. “(Ryan) said he wanted a big fight against Pacquiao or Tank (Davis)“, He said

And I add: “Let’s not forget that Ryan will end up fighting in another title eliminator, when he could easily be fighting me for the title.”.

If Garcia wins, the long-awaited fight with Haney would take place in September or October, Matchroom Sport CEO Eddie Hearn said.