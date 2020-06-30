Boxing star Ryan Garcia has his eyes on names from the world of MMA: Former champion of two divisions of UFC Henry Cejudo and the Bellator Dillon Danis.

Garcia has been exchanging comments with Cejudo since the former champion of UFC announced his retirement from MMA in May. In conversation with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Garcia sent a message to Cejudo.

He first stated that he never called Cejudo, but after your last trash talk, he is eager to punish him in the ring.

“The last time I saw him was in the fight he had, when he returned to the UFC,” said Garcia on Browned “I actually liked his hands a little bit. I wrote him a message. I was like “Hey man, you’re pretty good, don’t back off, just keep going”. I wrote that and it ended up going crazy. I am like “I didn’t even call you, my boy” All I said was that. “How would you fare in a fight against me? “Because I thought his hand was good. He took it the wrong way, so I mean, now I’m going to have to knock him out. He’s a great guy, but I’m going to knock him out. ”

In the same interview, Garcia I speak Dillan Danis, specialist in BJJ and fighter of Bellator MMA, who is known to be the training partner of Conor McGregor. The boxer believes he has been teasing him on social media, and he thought he was a fanatic at first.

“He is an ugly boy”, said Garcia on Danis. “That is what it is”.

“I have no idea what his problem is with me,” added Garcia. “He literally started commenting on every video I have, and I like it,” man, that guy is a big fan. ” I thought he was a fanatic. I didn’t know who he was. I thought “Who is this guy?” Do some research and I’m guessing it’s Conor McGregor’s puppy. Something like that”.

While Garcia would certainly have a great advantage over Cejudo and Danis in the boxing ring, he made the surprising statement that he is interested in facing both of them in the rules of MMA.

“Do you know what I think I would do, instead of what everyone thinks? I would go to the MMA ring with them ”, I said. “It would be so brave to do it” concluded.