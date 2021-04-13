Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna, July 9

Interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KO) (pictured) will defend his title against the experienced and dangerous contender Javier “The Drone” Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KO) on Friday, July 9 and will be broadcast live exclusively and globally on DAZN.

“Little by little Ryan Garcia is silencing all the skeptics”said Oscar de la Hoya, President and CEO of Golden Boy. “And the only way to continue to do so is if you continue to face tougher challenges. Javier Fortuna is an experienced southpaw who is often elusive when he wants to avoid blows. The fight is dangerous for Ryan, but I think he will show new elements of his arsenal before finishing the fight by knockout., he pointed out.

Garcia is a 22-year-old contender who has become one of the most popular young athletes in boxing. Since joining Golden Boy in 2016, Garcia has shown he deserves a starting shot by defeating fighters like “Ruthless” Romero Duno, Francisco Fonseca, Carlos “The Solution” Morales and Jason “La Maravilla” Velez. Since joining forces with renowned coach Eddy Reynoso, he has improved his technical skills and scored fast-track victories in his last six fights, including a spectacular KO of “Cool Hand” Luke Campbell.

“Fortuna is anxious and will be ready, but so am I”Ryan Garcia said. “No one can beat me in the lightweight division, period. I’m going to show the world who I am “, he stressed.

Fortuna is a 31-year-old southpaw who is currently ranked No. 2 on the WBC. The native of the Dominican Republic is an experienced boxer who has defeated the then undefeated Patrick “The Punisher” Hyland, and Bryan “El Tiquito” Vázquez, who had only lost once in his career. In the dispute for the IBF lightweight world title, Fortuna lost a split decision to Robert Easter Jr. in a fight that was very close, and in his last fight he dominated Antonio Lozada Torres in November 2020.

“Ryan Garcia must take this fight very seriously and train well because he will be fighting against a fighter who far surpasses his previous opponents”, asserted Javier Fortuna. “I hope that on the night of the fight there will be no excuse for his defeat. I think this duel will be a real war for as long as it lasts, but at the same time I have too complete an artillery to beat Ryan Garcia. In his last fight, he showed how easy it is to connect with punches. His power will mean nothing to me, but mine will put him to sleep. “, he threatened.

“I have had a good relationship with Golden Boy Promotions for 20 years and that made these negotiations easy.”said Sampson Lewkowicz, President of Sampson Boxing. “My respects to Óscar de la Hoya and Eric Gómez for their professionalism and for allowing one of their biggest names to take such a huge risk as Javier Fortuna. Here I share my prediction. Fortuna will win the duel against Garcia and then he will rise to WBC world champion because Devin Haney’s team will vacate the belt and they will run to the super lightweight division to avoid a fight against Fortuna “, ended.