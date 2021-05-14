Ryan Garcia returns to the gym

One of those news that brightens our day. Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KO) has returned to the gym a few weeks after announcing that he was walking away from boxing for health reasons.

The Californian has suffered from anxiety problems, which forced him to put a point and, it seems, followed his boxing career. At 22, being a media star beyond the ring, with millions of followers on social networks, was too much pressure, and the offensive messages he has received, protected by the anonymity of certain users of the platforms, made him close your Twitter account, without going any further.

It is a joy to see that he is better and resumes, although he still has time to compete again, practicing sports. García thanked the people for their support, noting that «He is taking steps in the right direction with the help of his team and his family. I will never know why anxiety and depression hit me like a truck, but I am managing the situation », comparing the pear he hits in the video with his problems, which he tries to crush.

Video taken from fighthype.com