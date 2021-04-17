Ryan Garcia: “McGregor can’t box

American Ryan Garcia, who will face Dominican Republic-born Javier Fortuna on July 9 in what will be the defense of the interim WBC lightweight title, continues to heat up the weather against Irishman Conor MacGregor with some statements. It is known that the young boxer flirted with making a fight with “Notorious” at some point.

Faced with an eventual fight of the UFC star with the famous Youtuber turned boxer, Jake Paul, the boxer said that he would bet 100,000 dollars that Conor beyond what he can win, he will not knock him out.

“People can say what they want. When I saw Conor McGregor fight Mayweather, I knew that Conor can’t box. “Garcia commented in a note with SportsJOE and added: “If Conor was smart, he would ask Jake Paul to go into the Octagon with him (to fight mixed martial arts). If you are the biggest star you can do it because Conor is not such a good fighter, in my opinion.

Recalling when the Irishman ventured into boxing against “Money” in August 2017, “The New Golden Boy” expressed: “I understand it was against Floyd Mayweather, but his punches didn’t even look good.. You can get better? Sure, everyone can. How much? I do not know. If you get back in the ring again with someone good, you are not going to win. He is not going to do it. “

“I put $ 100,000 on that he can’t knock out Jake Paul. Will you defeat him? Probably, but it won’t knock him out. “, Garcia closed.

This Saturday, April 17, Jake Paul will fight Ben Askren (another ex-UFC) on a card organized by Triller.