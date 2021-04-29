Ryan García hung up his gloves and walks away from the ring

It seems that the career of the young man, Ryan Garcia, will have a pause and is that the boxer made it known that he will be away from boxing for some timeor, this to be able to heal with their personal problems.

Through your Instagram account, Ryan GarciaHe announced that he will be out of the ring for a while, all this in order to get out of his problems.

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with this anxiety and depression issue for a long time and I have overcome it many times, but I need a little time off, and I finally choose to get help with my mental health, ”he explained..

At the same time, Ryan, thanked the fans for the support shown in recent days.

“Thank you all for your support and to all the people who have been watching me ”.

