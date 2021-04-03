Ryan García confessed that he wants to retire at 26 from boxing to fight in the UFC

The American boxer of Mexican descent, Ryan García has been consecrated with 22 years of interim world champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in light weights after defeating Luke Campbell by KO, a title that he also successfully defended after defeating Javier Fortuna .

The fighter had already said some time ago that he wanted to retire from boxing at the age of 26, something that had surprised the boxing world, but he had not gone into details. Now he broke the silence and said that his idea is to venture into the world of mixed martial arts.

The California fighter confirmed on Ben Askren’s podcast the reasons for hanging up his gloves. “Let me tell you something, Ben, I’ve never said this on air. I said that I wanted to retire at 26 from boxing and everyone looked at me like I was crazy, but I am doing it, to enter the MMA ring “he explained.

And he added looking for complicity: “I’m going to need you to teach me some fighting techniques before I even start trying to dive in there. So a little bit of fighting, and then we’ll go there. “