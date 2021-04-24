Ryan Garcia called off his July 9 fight due to “mental problems”

American Ryan Garcia canceled the fight against Dominican-born Javier Fortuna, in what was to be the defense of the interim WBC lightweight title, for alleged “mental problems,” as revealed Sampson Lewkowicz, promoter of the Dominican.

“Eric (Gómez, president of Golden Boy) called me this morning and told me that (Ryan García) was having mental problems, and had decided not to fight.”Lewkowicz revealed to Dan Rafael in a note, adding: “I have a signed contract, but what am I going to do with a signed contract. All I need is a solution. Maybe (Ryan) regretted fighting with Fortuna. Whatever, I wish him a speedy recovery. “

On March 2, Ryan García had already mentioned that he deals with depression and anxiety problems and this Saturday he wrote on his Instagram network that he should take care of his health and well-being.

“I know this news may be disappointing for some of my fans, but I announce that I am withdrawing from my July 9 fight.”, He said.

“At this time it is important to manage my health and well-being. I have decided to take some time off to become a stronger version of myself. “, Garcia completed.

Matchroom Sport CEO Eddie Hearn had announced that if Garcia beat Fortuna he would face Devin Haney, the body’s regular champion in the category, the fight many are waiting for. We will have to see what happens now with the boxer’s health.