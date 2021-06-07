Ryan Garcia announces he’s ready to return to boxing

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

After a time away from the ring to focus on battling anxiety and defeating her inner ghosts, the young and media star of the lightweight Ryan Garcia He has announced on his social networks that he is ready to fight again: I’ll be back soon; the pain has made me stronger.

A few days ago, we reported in ESPABOX that García had returned to the gym, in a clear sign of his progress and evolution in a matter as unpredictable as the health of the mind and moods. Also Roberto Díaz, vice president of Golden Boy (promoter of “King Ry”), assured us last week that the boxer from California was taking small steps to, in a while, return to compete.

Javier Fortuna, El Abejón, was to be García’s rival on July 9 in a fight that would have put him at the gates of the WBC lightweight world championship. Fortuna will now fight JoJo Diaz, while Golden Boy Promotions will look to locate Ryan Garcia at a future date.

We know that Óscar de la Hoya’s promoter could have an evening in August headed by Vergil Ortiz; It would not be bad to see Garcia also at the event. The last time we were able to enjoy his boxing, this year 2021 had just started and Garcia knocked out Luke Campbell in a spectacular duel.