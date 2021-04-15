Ryan García and Javier Fortuna face off on July 9

Interim lightweight champion of the World Boxing Council, Ryan García (21-0, 18 KO’s), will defend his title against former Dominican champion, Javier “El Abejón” Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 knockouts), next Friday July 9 at a venue to be announced.

“Little by little Ryan Garcia is silencing all the skeptics. And the only way to keep doing it is if you continue to face tougher challenges. Javier Fortuna is an experienced southpaw who is often elusive when he wants to avoid blows. The fight is dangerous for Ryan, but I think it will show new elements of his arsenal, “said Oscar de la Hoya, President of Golden Boy Promotions.

Since working under renowned coach Eddy Reynoso, Ryan has improved his technical skills, scoring important victories in his last six fights, including a spectacular knockout of Britain’s Luke Campbell to capture the WBC interim lightweight title.

“Fortuna is eager and will be ready, but so am I. No one can beat me in the lightweight division. I’m going to show the world who I am, ”García said.

Fortuna is a 31-year-old southpaw who is currently ranked No. 2 by the WBC in the lightweight division. The native of the Dominican Republic is an experienced boxer, a former world champion who has only one defeat in his record.

“Ryan Garcia must take this fight very seriously and train well, because he will be fighting a fighter who far surpasses his previous opponents. I hope that on the night of the fight there will be no excuse for his defeat. I think this duel will be a real war and I will show that I have too complete an artillery to defeat any light weight today, “said Fortuna.

The fight, which is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, will be broadcast on DAZN.