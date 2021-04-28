Ryan Garcia and guilt

Christian teruel

The details of the problems that have led to Ryan Garcia to cancel his July fight against Javier Fortuna. It is said that it is due to issues related to mental health. It may be caused by personal, family or professional matters. Nor is it difficult to imagine that pressure and criticism could have undermined their well-being.

Before, the boxers barely got noise from outside the bubble in which they were with their clapping hands. However, now, tweet to tweet and video to video, the athlete can end up being affected psychologically as a form of Chinese gout. And it is that today, they must be as prepared in body to fit twelve rounds and low blows as in mind to accept reproaches and insults. Advice from a corner is as important as from a consultation, especially in the case of young people.

And it is that you have to face many opinions that cannot be to your liking. Like the fact that he is a boxer with the conditions and skills to be able to do something important, but that his delusions of grandeur and behaviors sometimes border on the shame of others within a boxing environment.

Consider him like any prospect who stands out but hasn’t won anything yet. Trials like this, worse and better are now being oversized to “kingkongnesque” levels due to social networks where Ryan, apart from having a massive legion of followers and detractors, was quite active.

And all is possibly fed and used in large part by media, promoters and organizations that know that such acts and comments attract attention and attract income regardless of how they are obtained. Now yes, all of them are concerned and show support for an orange that they had just picked from the tree and already have it well squeezed.

Despite the opinion of the one who writes this about Ryan García, like that of many, it cannot be considered hater. Hate is a very strong and negative feeling, which eats away at the inside and hurts both the person who feels it and the recipient. And even more unnecessary if it is someone who is not known personally or has done anything wrong. While his behavior outside the ring should also be taken into account within that boxing context mentioned above, when judging him, it should only be for his athletic performance. And it is fair and honest to say if both are not to the taste without being taken as haters.

Nor is it about apologizing for having a not favorable concept towards a fighter, as long as it comes from sincerity, common sense and respect. Even so, seeing cases like Ryan García’s, it is difficult to avoid feeling somewhat guilty, even if something has not been done with the intention of causing evil. Like when you buy a T-shirt or sneakers and when you look at the label you see that it is made in Vietnam.