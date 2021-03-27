Ryan Garca vs Javier Fortuna: The WBC orders the fight between Ryan Garca and Javier Fortuna

Garca had already declared that he would not like to fight against Fortuna AP

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has confirmed that the American boxer, Ryan Garca, will face the Dominican Javier Fortuna for the WBC interim lightweight championship.

After the WBC analyzed the situation of the lightweight division, It was confirmed that Garcia won the interim title and the mandatory position.

More information here: https: //t.co/jjDaWiVk2K ? World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) March 25, 2021

For its part, Fortuna was going to face Jorge Linares but this contest was disabled due to Covid-19. Because of this he was awarded a mandatory position and the World Boxing Council ordered that Garcia and Fortuna meet for the interim lightweight championship and the mandatory position in the division.

Garcia had previously stated that he would not like to fight Javier as he believes it will be a setback in his career. “Oh hell no, I would not back down like that. I wouldn’t do that to myself. Fortuna is a great fighter, but I didn’t even think he would last three rounds with me. “ declared Ryan.

The free period of negotiation has already started and if an agreement is not reached An auction will be held on April 16, 2021.