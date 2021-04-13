Ryan Garca vs Javier Fortuna: OFFICIAL: Ryan Garca defending the WBC lightweight title against Javier Fortuna

Ryan Garca faces Javier Fortuna for the WBC lightweight title on July 9. @DAZNBoxing

Ryan Garca defend the Lightweight title of the World Boxing Council (WBC) next July 9 against Javier Fortuna. This will be the Mexican American’s second fight of the year, who in January knocked out Luke Campbell.

‘King Ryan’ had the mandatory defense against the Dominican, after the body ordered the fight in March. And even though Fortuna was not in Garcia’s initial plans, the table is set for the championship fight.

The venue for the duel is about to be announced, but the ‘Team Canelo’ back to monopolize the billboards. Next month, Andy Ruiz and Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez will be active and in July it will be Ryan’s turn.

RYAN GARCIA IS BACK JULY 9TH pic.twitter.com/wHTDo9CCnv ? DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 13, 2021

For his part The winner of this lawsuit is expected to face the winner of Devin Haney against Jorge Linares, brawl that is scheduled for May 29. Although the wishes of the Mexican American continue to point to Gervonta Davis. However, Eddie Hearn wants to do before the duel against Haney.

Instead, ‘El Abejn’ reach the lawsuit against Ryan Garca with a record of 36-2-1 and he comes from beating Jorge Lozada by way of knockout in November.