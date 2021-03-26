Ryan Edwards’ story about killing cats

MTV Ryan Edwards, the famous man who once boasted of killing cats

Years before being pulled from Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards boasted of killing wild cats, as mentioned in social media posts cited by Radar Online. Though he bragged about shooting animals that “trespass” on his property, Ryan later said he made up the story after the Chattanooga Humane Educational Society contacted him.

“I used sic to be the cat that hangs out, but I’ve been taking them down with the old air rifle #deadcats,” he tweeted in 2006. Ryan then scoffed and shared a photo of a young woman holding a dead animal. “Omg, you’ll see this, IT MAKES ME VERY ANGRY !!!” he said.

The Teen Mom OG star, who has struggled to stay sober while facing a heroin addiction, incited fans who were upset by his posts. “When they start living under your house and have 100 babies scratching your car and boat and peeing on everything and getting into the trash, let me know,” wrote the famous, as first pointed out by Radar Online.

‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards Admits To Killing Cats! Maci Bookout’s baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, just confessed to some terrifying behavior! The Teen Mom star admitted on social media he is purposely killing cats that have invaded his property. The father of Bentley also shared a picture of rifle, which he may use to end the felines’ lives. Watch the video above and don’t… 2016-08-15T21: 27: 57Z

The posts were eventually deleted from Ryan’s social media account and he was investigated by the Chattanooga Humane Educational Society. “He says he made it up and was just doing it to generate publicity … I didn’t think it would bother them that much,” director Bob Citrullo told local Chattanooga news station WDEF.

Although he was investigated for a felony animal cruelty, he was never charged.

Ryan, 33, has been on MTV since the Maci episode of 16 & Pregnant debuted in 2007. Since he first appeared on a reality show, Ryan has battled substance abuse and has been in jail and in rehab several times.

This season, viewers have seen him struggle to maintain a relationship with Bentley, who recently told his father that he wanted to set some boundaries until they could start going to therapy together to work on their bond. Although Bentley was clear about her decision, Ryan and her family have blamed Maci for her son’s choice.

The Untold Truth Of Teen Mom Star Ryan EdwardsTeen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards has been the black sheep of the MTV reality show since he made his then-pregnant teenage girlfriend Maci Bookout check out a flat tire on his truck. Things haven’t really improved from there. This is the untold truth of Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards… Animal cruelty | 0:21 Sidewalk wedding… 2018-12-08T22: 00: 01Z



Some fans wondered why Ryan didn’t leave earlier

Ryan’s story of lying about killing animals in 2016 resurfaced on Reddit after reports surfaced that he was fired from Teen Mom OG on March 24, 2021.

Ryan, as well as his wife Mackenzie Standifer and his parents Jen and Larry, were reportedly fired by MTV after a heated appearance at the season 9 reunion.

Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie Call Maci Bookout to B !! CH !! l Teen Mom OG S9 E5 Recap Hey everyone, here’s a quick recap of what went down on last night’s episode of Teen Mom: OG! Ryan Edwards & his wife Mackenzie Standiffer called his baby mama Maci Bookout the B word A psychic had Catelynn Lowell convinced that she was pregnant with a boy. Cheyenne Floyd has been dating Zac for 5… 2021-02-24T21: 44: 01Z

Fans began discussing other questionable behavior exhibited by Ryan, such as when Maci and Taylor McKinney accused Ryan of threatening their lives in 2017. The couple were granted a restraining order against Ryan, which was not lifted until May 2020, as reported by The Sun.

Ryan was also caught driving drunk on the way to his 2017 wedding to Mackenzie. Images from Teen Mom OG show Ryan nodding off with Mackenzie, dressed in her wedding dress, sitting next to him.

“Ryan not only threatened to put a bullet through Taylor’s head, but lured the cats home to kill them and then became enraged,” wrote talastar on the Teen Mom subreddit. “He should have been fired a long time ago.”

Larry threatened to fight Taylor McKinney at the meeting

MTV has not confirmed that the Edwards were fired, however both The Sun and The Ashley reported that the layoffs could have been the result of what happened at the season 9 reunion.

An episode preview of the incident showed Larry getting up to fight Taylor after he voiced his opinion on Ryan’s upbringing. “Ryan has never been there for him, but everyone asks Bentley for it,” Taylor said.

Some viewers were confused as to why Larry would want to fight Taylor, considering he has been the main father figure in Bentley’s life.

“I’m still trying to figure out why Larry thought it would be okay to fight the ONLY father figure in Bentley’s life. I should thank you and try to help rHINe take responsibility for their actions, ”wrote IG user blacina in the Teen Mom Drama post.

To find out what happens next, watch Teen Mom OG when it airs, Tuesdays at 8pm ET on MTV.

Follow Now Same on Instagram

This is the original version of Heavy.