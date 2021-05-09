Ryan Dorsey Honors Naya Rivera in Heartbreaking Mother’s Day Post

Naya Rivera will not be forgotten. She tragically passed away in July 2020 and her loved ones have continued to honor her life. Her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, is paying tribute to the late actress on the first Mother’s Day since her death.

“🖤❤️🖤We can’t say the word happy but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy🖤❤️🖤 # mothersday,” he captioned a throwback photo of Naya with their son, Josey.

Ryan has been raising Josey with Naya’s sister Nickayla Rivera since she passed away during a boating trip. “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself. I’m not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure, “Nickayla wrote on Instagram after reports surfaced that she’d moved in with Ryan.

Naya was reported missing after going boating with her son on Lake Piru. Her body was later uncovered and it was released that she drowned in the lake. Ryan posted a moving tribute in her honor shortly after her death. “I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for,” he wrote. “I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: ‘Ryan can you stop snap chatting!’ Haha. I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. “

He continued, “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. “

