Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther, despises the Oscars

In the film industry, no event is as popular as the Oscars, awarded by the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which last year had nearly 10,000 members. However, not all creatives in the industry are interested in being part of that organization or winning an Oscar, one of them is Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther – 90% and producer of Judas and the Black Messiah – 100%.

The Oscars are sold every year as if they were the greatest accolades in the world, but in the last decade it has been exposed that the vast majority of the Academy is made up of white elderly men. The institution has strived to include more women and people of color as long as there is more diversity, but controversies continue.

The Year Ahead Green Book: A Friendship Without Borders – 78% won Best Picture, even though it was rated by some as condescending and even a bit racist (director Spike Lee expressed frustration at the announcement). On the other hand, in 2020 the Oscar Awards did make history, as the award for Best Film went to Parasites – 100%, a South Korean film that criticizes the inequality between social classes.

With everything and the watershed that was the triumph of Parasites last year, the Oscars are not something that matters to Ryan coogler, who was invited to join the Academy in 2016, shortly after the success of Creed: Champion’s Heart – 94%, but rejected it. These were his statements for The Hollywood Reporter (via IndieWire):

I don’t buy this ‘this versus that’ thing, or ‘this movie wasn’t good enough to make this list’. I love movies. For me, that is enough. If I am going to be part of organizations, they will be workers’ unions, where we will be finding out how to take care of the families and the health insurance of others. But I know these things bring exposure.

With Creed: Champion’s Heart, Sylvester Stallone was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Rocky Balboa; Black Panther it was nominated for Best Film, it was the first superhero subgenre film to reach that nomination; and Judas and the Black Messiah, produced by Coogler, is currently nominated for Best Picture. The film’s director, Shaka King, also said he had mixed feelings about the Oscar nominations:

Why did it take 93 years for three black producers to be nominated for an Academy Award? Is it because there weren’t three blacks willing to produce movies? Probably not. Was it because we didn’t have the access to the kind of capital to make a big, sweeping studio movie? Maybe a little. Was it because we did those things and they didn’t recognize it? Maybe a little. But none of that feels good. So it’s bittersweet.

Judas and the Black Messiah is nominated in the categories of Best Film, Best Supporting Actor (Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield), Best Original Screenplay (Will Berson, Shaka king, Kenny lucas and Keith Lucas), Best Cinematography and Best Song (“Fight for you”). In the Best Film category it competes with Nomadland – 100%, Minari – 100%, The Chicago Trial of the 7 – 80%, Promising Young Woman – 90%, Sound of Metal – 100%, The father – 100% and Mank – 90%.

The Oscars will be awarded on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be face-to-face, with all the security measures recommended by the WHO.

