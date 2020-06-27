Australian forward, free agent, Ryan Broekhoff. . / LARRY W. SMITH / Archive

Philidelphia (USA), Jun 26 . .- Australian forward, free agent, Ryan Broekhoff, will sign with the Philadelphia Sixers for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

This was announced by his agent Andy Shiffman, of Priority Sports.

Broekhoff, 29, scored 40 percent on 3-pointers in 59 games in the past two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Sixers are due to submit a roster to the NBA Wednesday for the championship restart, in the Orlando, Florida « bubble ».

Broekhoff is a member of the Australian national team.

Before signing with the Mavericks in 2018, he played college basketball in Valparaíso before leaving for the Turkish and Russian league respectively.