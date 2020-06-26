The Philadelphia 76ers have been made with Ryan Broekhoff, an Australian player who can help them from the bench to fight for the title of the NBA, as Adrian Wojnarowski has assured.

The oceanic had played 17 games this season with the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 4.2 points 2.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Plus, he has a decent 39% on 3s, which may come in handy for the Sixers’ outside rotation.

The 29-year-old forward will be on the fraternal city team for the remainder of the season and will be led by Brett Brown, his coach for the Australian national team.