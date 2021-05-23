Ryan Antonio is the boyfriend of Miss Universe, Andrea Meza

Getty Images Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, who posed with Fonsi at the coronation evening, is the girlfriend of a famous tik-toker

As expected, since the Mexican Andrea Meza was chosen as the new Miss Universe, her loyal followers and the specialized entertainment press want to know more about the precious beauty queen.

And after the doubts that were created around her marital status as a result of some photos in which she wore a wedding dress with a gentleman, the young Aztec clarified that she is single and that the man in the images has nothing to do with she sentimentally, but admitted that she has a boyfriend.

The Miss Universe was questioned about a famous tik-toker, who was supporting her all the time in Hollywood, Florida, where the pageant was held, and decided to talk about her love story.

This is the so-called “gringuito” Ryan Anthony, who constantly shares funny content on Tik Tok, and who has now also become the protagonist after the triumph of his girlfriend.

The beauty queen was questioned by her boyfriend on the Al Rojo Vivo television program and began by giving a funny answer.

“It’s a very complicated question,” said Andrea Meza, who later admitted her relationship with the gentleman. “We met through social networks, we have been talking for a while, we have already met in person and we have been dating.”

Ryan Anthony, who was born in the United States, has declared himself a faithful lover of Mexican culture, to the point that on the day of his girlfriend’s coronation as Miss Universe, he wore a tie with the colors of the flag of the Aztec country.

He has also learned to speak Spanish, and is constantly seen doing his best to communicate with non-English speaking Latino fans.

Another interesting detail is that due to his love for the Hispanic world, the tik-toker chose to change his middle name from English to Spanish and is now called Antonio.

People magazine in Spanish assured that the Miss Universe heartthrob lives in Florida and usually makes imitations of scenes from soap operas such as Intimate Enemy 2 and Loli’s Luck on his social networks.

Ryan Antonio also used his social networks to celebrate the triumph of his beloved and even joked, sharing a photo next to Miss Universe.

“Good, but for the next time, I’ll put on the crown,” wrote the young man, who also made a joke about his height.

In other videos, the tiktoker is seen dancing Latin music, such as bachata.