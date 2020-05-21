These automata can take the temperature, monitor the patient’s condition or keep medical records.

Rwanda has deployed five anti-epidemic droids in its battle against the coronavirus in order to reduce contact between doctors and patients to avoid contagions, Rwandan Health Minister Daniel Ngamije confirmed.

The robots, made in Belgium, have been baptized with Rwandan names: Akazuba, which means sun; Ikirezi (goodness), Mwiza (beauty), Ngabo (shield) and Urumuri (light).

The androids were unveiled on Tuesday at the COVID-19 treatment center in Kanyinya, outside Kigali, by the Ministry of Health with the support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

These automata, white in color, they can perform tasks such as taking body temperature, monitoring the patient’s condition or maintaining medical records of those affected by the coronavirus.

“The robots now are part of our fight against COVID-19“, Declared this Wednesday the Minister of Health of that country.

These white automata can perform various tasks.

According to the Health Minister, androids are capable of “examine 50 to 150 people per minute, bring food and medicine to the patient’s rooms, store data and notify the doctors on call of the detected abnormalities ”.

Rwandan authorities bet on innovative technological solutions to combat the coronavirus and they hope to acquire more robots in the future, each worth $ 30,000.

To date, Rwanda, which he’s also using drones to deliver drugs, It has confirmed 308 infections and 209 cures during the pandemic.

