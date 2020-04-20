We know that quarantine is getting heavier every day and our problems begin to become a mirror capable of piercing our feelings, making us much more vulnerable. And perhaps that is precisely the reason why Ruzzi ‘Me Amo’ comes to become a balm to heal our wounds, but also to reclaim our own identity and, above all, our individualism.

“I want to see you free, I want to see you strong, I want to see you“Is what the chorus of ‘I Love’ says that more than a self-help book it is an invitation to recognize our needs, recognize ourselves as individuals and also accept that our happiness is in us and not in any other object or person, but in reach our goals.

“‘I Love Myself ’is a song I wrote last year, I was down and it seemed that I had not allowed myself to feel and give myself that self-love that is essential to be able to love others. It has been quite a journey what I have learned and what led me to finalize this song after having dared to release my music for the first time with the album Nave Especial. Now I wanted to do something more organic, that is, with pure real instruments, to frame this song that tries to portray what it is to love oneself, feeling free, strong and complete, thus loving our inner being before we can find ourselves with being. beloved external or with our partner, family etc. In the song I sing to myself and to my reflection. I learned that if we do not love ourselves first and our loneliness, we can never fully love anyone else or live with someone. ” – Ruzzi

The video for “I Love You” was filmed in Mexico City by the fabulous Argentine director Nahuel Lerena on camera and editing, in full quarantine for the Covid-19, so Ruzzi decided to take a rooftop by storm to multiply with Susana Distance at the time the song progresses, and finally we can enjoy it in an exclusive premiere of Sopitas.com