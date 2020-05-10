There has always been a Brazil unknown to Brazilians. Right now, in 2020 !, and with the country connected by social networks, TV (Globo) has done an important job of clarification, by giving face to the thousands of victims of the pandemic. Although covid-19 is reaching all segments – and the pain is universal -, the base of the social pyramid has suffered more because of inequalities. In addition to fear, the precariousness of means. 60 years ago, there was a developmentalist Brazil, which had created the bold architecture of Brasília and the musical movement called bossa nova. Another movement, in cinema, was born from the desire to reflect the real Brazil, to put our face in the mirror.

O New Cinema won the world in the 1960s with films that had a new footprint. Heirs of Italian neorealism and French nouvelle vague, but with another identity, another face. This is the case, for example, of The Rifles, by Ruy Guerra, from 1963. It is as if two films coexist in one, a documentary, another fictional. In more recent years, and especially after the Resumption of the 1990s, there was a Brazilian cinema on the edges, but Os Fuzis precedes the trend, in fact, all Cinema Novo had a bit of documentary, facing the little known and even the unknown. The film tells the story of a group of soldiers who arrive in a small town in the hinterland – Milagres – to protect the local warehouse. Miracles is at the center of a pilgrimage. The whole hinterland seems to accept the call of the blessed who commands the worship of an ox considered sacred.

There is tension in the air, and the signs are increasingly transparent. A soldier causes an accidental death with his rifle. A child dies of hunger, which causes the indignation of the driver named Gaucho. He takes the rifle from one of the soldiers, hoping to trigger a reaction from the listless population, but that is not the case. These are the two films. The sertanejos make up a uniform mass (inform?), Are seen as in an observation documentary. Almost, if not all, are real backwoodsmen. Soldiers are individualized, they gain complexity, they are actors – Nelson Xavier, Ivan Cândido. Interestingly, Antônio Pitanga, still as Antônio Sampaio, is credited only as a voice. Tensions between them and the community – love, sex, conscience, guilt, violence – shape the narrative structure. Maria Gladys has the emblematic role of Luísa.

It is as if Os Fuzis was trying to mirror a movement that occurred in Brazilian cinema at the time. In the 1950s, experiments had been carried out in Rio and São Paulo, films that had climbed the hill or cast their anchor on the periphery, such as Rio 40 Graus and Rio Zona Norte, by Nelson Pereira dos Santos; O Grande Momento, by Roberto Santos. The theater also reflected social issues and the arena theaters regurgitated. In music, the sophistication of bossa nova was not incompatible with the root of samba. Nara Leão, to name a name, would navigate between the two trends. In the early 1960s, UNE’s CPC sponsored Cinco Vezes Favela, with episodes made by names that would be linked to Cinema Novo. The military coup had civic support in the cities, but there was division. The proletariat and the students protested, the repression was strong.

When the coup took place, some young authors were already returning from the sertão with films that made history, based on the belief, somewhat romantic and idealized, that the sertanejo is a strong and that change would come from there. In the big cities, with the explosion of the auto industry and the skyscrapers that kept on rising, the American dream of success and money was fruitful.

There were those classics that the movie buff knows. God and the Devil in the Land of the Sun by Glauber Rocha, Vidas Secas, by Nelson Pereira dos Santos – and Os Fuzis. Glauber and Nelson’s films are about the sertanejos – Manuel, Fabiano. Ruy Guerra’s is built on this clash between the city and the hinterland, between soldiers and the local population, between ‘foreigners’ and ‘natives’. Seen in retreat, it makes perfect sense. Ruy was a foreigner. Born in Mozambique, having graduated from IDHEC in Paris, he arrived in Brazil and entered the cinematographic medium. He became Brazilian. It is arriving – towering – at 90 years old.

The images of a film he was to direct – Cavalo de Oxumaré, from 1961 – about Afro-Brazilian rites became known. Irma Alvarez with a shaved head, the blood of the sacrificial goat dripping. The Horse was unfinished, Ruy did Os Cafajestes the following year. Norma Bengell’s famous scene naked on the beach, the camera swirling around her, urban youths corrupted by the ambition of easy profit and lack of morals. In 1963, the hinterland had replaced the dunes and even changed the texture of black and white, Tony Rabatoni’s filters giving way to the more rugged image of Ricardo Aronovich. The Rifles closes with God and the Devil and Vidas Secas the trilogy that imposed the world the aesthetic of hunger. Glauber and Nelson’s films were shown in Cannes in 1964 (and the second received the award from the Office Catholique du Cinéma, OCIC). Ruy’s defeated Berlin, the Silver Bear for direction, in the same year.

The script already existed even before the director arrived in Brazil, but Ruy felt that it could be transposed to the Northeast. He got it right – with the complicity of Miguel Torres in the writing. (The Bahian Torres, actor and screenwriter, was a decisive figure in the outbreak of Cinema Novo. He died at the age of 30 in a jeep accident, while filming.) The cinenovistas wanted to put the people on the screen, who hoped, who knows, the real one. miracle sung and decanted by Glauber Rocha on the trail of God and the Devil in the Land of the Sun – “The hinterland will become sea”, “The powers of the people are stronger”. Ruy may have had a more realistic or radical awareness that the young Brazilian authors, after all, portrayed the sertão for their class. I brought out the look. The Gaucho, played by the same Átila Iório who gave life to Fabiano in Vidas Secas, is a stranger, like the director, the soldiers. It fails in the attempt to inflate the armed struggle in Os Fuzis, but the reality of the film echoed, aesthetically and politically, in Brazil and in the world.

It echoed a lot in Ruy Guerra’s own work. In the following years, he made films such as Sweet Hunters, The Gods and the Dead, Mueda, Erendira, Kuarup and the best of them, Estorvo, transcribed from Chico Buarque’s book. In 2003, and for the work as a whole, Ruy won the Estadão Multiculural Award. In 1976, in partnership with Nelson Xavier, who was one of the soldiers of Os Fuzis, he made another one of his great films – A Queda. Thirteen years after Os Fuzis, the soldier – Mário – left his uniform and works on the construction of the Rio subway. The lack of security causes accidents, the fall (and death) of a worker. Mário protests with his colleagues and clashes with his father-in-law. Class consciousness, who he is, can ruin your future in your father-in-law’s company. To expose such a reality was a risk, under the censorship of the dictatorship, but Ruy made the transition from the backcountry to the worker to continue reflecting on the evolution of Brazilian capitalism. The worker, like the countryman before, would become more and more frequent – on the screens and in the news, with the strikes of ABC at the end of the decade. The Fall received the Silver Bear in Berlin and the Golden Daisy awarded by the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil.

Where to see ‘The Rifles’ in streaming:

Canal Brasil (Globosat Play)

See an excerpt from The Rifles:

See too:

Wagner Moura reveals career plans after ‘Sergio’

.