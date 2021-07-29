Ruud’s trolling of Kyrgios for clay court tournaments

Nick kyrgios is in a campaign of total discredit towards the tournaments on clay. In fact, he regularly criticized the level of the contests that took place after Wimbledon. So much so that he reacted to a tweet with the semifinalists of the Kitzbuhel ATP 250 with an emoji of a person slapping their face. In that sense, Casper ruud, who has ten wins and two titles in a row, answered a question from the ATP who asked fans to leave their questions to the Australian, who was going to elucidate them next week at the ATP 500 in Washington. Indeed, the Norwegian wrote “what is your favorite championship on clay?”. Answer to?

What’s his favorite clay court tournament? – Casper Ruud (@ CasperRuud98) July 29, 2021