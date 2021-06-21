Ruud: “The big three is among the ten or fifteen best athletes in history”

The Norwegian tennis player Casper ruud gave an interview to the newspaper AS to analyze all the news that surrounds him and his great moment of form at 22 years old. Ruud also got wet when talking about the GOAT of tennis: “It is a very complicated question, because any of the big three has enough arguments to say that they are the best. What Rafa has done is incredible, because winning a tournament thirteen times like Roland Garros it is spectacular. All three are very good players and are among the ten or fifteen best in history. Not in tennis, but in sport in general, “said Ruud.