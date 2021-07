Caser Ruud continues to show that he is one of the best players in the circuit on clay, crowning himself in the ATP 250 Bastad without giving up a single set. The Norwegian beat a Federico Coria that he is in one of the sweetest moments of his career. He did it in straight sets (double 6-3). Impeccable with the serve and with the right, Ruud will rise to number 14 of the ATP ranking, matching his best mark.