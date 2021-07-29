Ruud saved a match point to reach Kitzbuhel semifinals

Casper ruud you will need a break sooner rather than later. It is although he agreed to the semifinals of the Kitzbuhel ATP 250, the reality is that he accumulated his tenth consecutive victory in less than three weeks and the physicist is beginning to ask him to stop activities. In this case, he saved a match point to defeat the Swede Mikael Ymer 3-6, 7-6 (5) and 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The current 14th in the world will seek to dispute a new definition against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

Other results of the day

Pedro Martínez 6-2 and 6-2 to Jozef Kovalik Daniel Altmaier 6-1, 6-7 (5) and 6-3 to Gianluca Mager Arthur Rinderknech 6-4 and 6-1 to Filip Krajinovic

