Ruud on the semi-finals: “It will be the most difficult challenge of my career”

Casper ruud He is only 22 years old and is rarely seen near the mainstream lights. In fact, although he does not have the talent of his colleagues like Medvedev, Tsitsipas or the fledgling Sinner, his progression is step by step. It does not skip stages and year after year it continues to grow in its level and, consequently, in the ranking (it is currently 27th). In that sense, this Saturday he will face Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of Monte Carlo Masters 1000 in what will be his second time among the best four of a tournament of this magnitude (Rome 2020, the previous one). “I have to prepare as if it were the most important challenge of my career and I am sure it will be.. I have gained a lot of confidence this week from the victories before good players so I must try to find a way to believe that I can win, “he said at a press conference.